Skoda Slavia sedan launch date announced. Check here

Test drives and customer deliveries of Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI will commence with their respective launch dates.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2022, 12:26 PM
Slavia is the latest bet from Skoda to continue with its India expansion plans.
Skoda Auto India on Thursday announced that its upcoming Slavia sedan will be launched in the country on February 28 with the 1.0-litre TSI engine option. This will be followed by the launch of the variant with 1.5-litre TSI engine on March 3. Test drives and customer deliveries of these variants will commence with the respective launch dates.

Zac Hollis, Director at Skoda Auto India took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, “Despite the industry challenges, I am happy to share that we are delivering on our committed timelines for the launch of both, the 1.0 L and 1.5 L Skoda Slavia." The company has already commenced the production of Slavia, and had rolled out the first unit from its facility located in Chakan, Pune, late last month.

(Also read | Skoda Slavia sedan arrives at dealerships across India before official launch)

 

Part of the company's India 2.0 project, Skoda Slavia will spearhead the company's dream to become most affordable premium car brand in the country. The vehicle will be available with two engine options - a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor and a 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol motor. The former is available with six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission, churning out 115 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. The latter is available with options of a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, churning out 150 PS of power output.

(Also read | ‘If anyone can revitalize sedans, it is us’: Why Skoda is betting big on Slavia)

Skoda Slavia is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and 1,487 mm in height. It sports trademark Skoda grille which is bordered by chrome all around and is flanked by headlight units with integrated LED DRLs. At the rear, there are C-shaped LED tail lights and the boot door opens to reveal a very generous cabin space at 521 litres.

On the inside, the model gets two-spoke steering wheel, black and beige colour theme on the dashboard which also gets bits in piano-black finish, 10-inch infotainment screen, circular AC vents and digital driver display, among others.

Once launched, Slavia will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City. It will soon also have to compete against the Volkswagen sedan which is expected for a debut around June.

