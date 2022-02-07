HT Auto
Skoda Slavia sedan arrives at dealerships across India before official launch

Skoda Slavia is gearing up for an official launch in India in early March and is making big promises to bring back attention to the mid-size sedan space where it will take on Ciaz, Verna and City.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 12:57 PM
Slavia is the latest bet from Skoda to continue with its India expansion plans.
Skoda Slavia sedan has started arriving at dealerships across the country ahead of its official launch which is scheduled to take place early March. Slavia is a premium mid-size sedan from Skoda and is the second key product from the Czechs under the India 2.0 Project, after Kushaq SUV.

(Also read: Spec comparison - Slavia vs Verna | Slavia vs City)

While Kushaq, launched last year, competes in the lucrative mid-size sedan space, Slavia will have to play big because the mid-size sedan space in the Indian automotive market has been shrinking for some time now. Skoda, however, is confident that Slavia will inject a fresh lease of life into the segment because of its spacious cabin, looks and premium features. As such, prospective customers can now take a closer look at the product at most of the dealerships in the country. “This sedan will strengthen our position in this dynamic market, and also re-energise and revive the premium mid-size sedan segment," Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, said. “With the Slavia, we are confident of putting the love back into sedans."

Skoda Slavia Exterior Highlights:

Skoda Slavia is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and 1,487 mm in height. When compared to the Rapid, the Slavia is 128 mm longer, 53 mm wider, and 21 mm taller. Skoda Slavia also has a 99 mm longer wheelbase than the Rapid and offers more cabin space. It is also bigger than the first-generation Octavia.

Slavia gets the trademark Skoda grille which is bordered by chrome all around and is flanked by headlight units with integrated LED DRLs.

A look at the side profile of Skoda Slavia.
A look at the side profile of Skoda Slavia.

The sedan stands on 16-inch alloys and has prominent body lines on the side. At the rear, there are C-shaped LED tail lights and the boot door opens to reveal a very generous cabin space at 521 litres.

Skoda Slavia Cabin Highlights:

The claim of being a premium sedan is best backed by the cabin of the Slavia. While some highlights like the two-spoke steering wheel is same as that inside the Kushaq, the Slavia also gets a hint of elements from its elder siblings. The black and beige colour theme on the dashboard which also gets bits in piano-black finish, the 10-inch infotainment screen, the circular AC vents, the digital driver display, among others, are on offer.

A look at the cabin of Skoda Slavia.
A look at the cabin of Skoda Slavia.

Skoda Salvia Engine Specs:

Slavia will come with two TSI engines with 115 PS and 150 PS. There will also be three transmission choices - six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and a DSG unit. There are also a number of safety highlights which include Hill Hold Assist, rain and light sensors, cruise control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, among others.

Skoda Slavia Rivals:

Once launches, Slavia will take on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City. It will soon also have to compete against the Volkswagen sedan which is expected for a debut around June.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2022, 12:40 PM IST
TAGS: Slavia Skoda Slavia Skoda Skoda Auto India
