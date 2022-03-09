HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Russia Threatens To Nationalize Auto Plants Of Foreign Companies: Know Why

Russia threatens to nationalize auto plants of foreign companies: Know why

A wide number of automakers have been affected due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2022, 12:25 PM
Several automakers have stopped production and other business operations in Russia in the wake of its conflict with Ukraine. (AFP)
Several automakers have stopped production and other business operations in Russia in the wake of its conflict with Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia threatens to nationalize auto plants of foreign companies: Know why
Several automakers have stopped production and other business operations in Russia in the wake of its conflict with Ukraine. (AFP)
Several automakers have stopped production and other business operations in Russia in the wake of its conflict with Ukraine.

Russia has threatened to nationalize the factories of foreign-owned companies that have paused operations in the country in the wake of the country's conflict with Ukraine. Reuters reports that a senior member of Russia's ruling party has proposed nationalizing the factories of the companies that shut down operations there in response to Russia's invasion of its neighbouring country.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This move could target several foreign automakers present in Russia.

(Also read: Ferrari slams brake on car production in Russia, Lamborghini steers clear too)

The news agency has cited Andrei Turchak, secretary of the general council of Russia’s ruling party, who said that the country will take tough retaliatory measures, acting in accordance with the laws of war.

With the country hit hard by the economic sanctions imposed by the US, UK and European Union among others, several auto companies such as Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz. Ford and BMW have suspended their operations in Russia. Also, these companies have suspended their vehicle export to the country as well.

Hyundai is one of the major foreign automobile brands present in Russia. It paused production in the country but claimed that the decision was made because of supply chain disruption. It also said that the company would resume factory operations.

Among others, Renault is in a tricky situation currently. The French automaker owns AvtoVaz, which manufactures Lada cars and is also the most popular car brand in Russia. It has said that the company would be looking for a domestic supply of microchips in order to keep its production running.

The current crisis is directly impacting the auto industry in Europe and in other regions as well. Ukraine and Russia play crucial roles in the supply chain for the European auto industry. With the conflict on, the supply chain has been disrupted prompting a microchip shortage, rising fuel prices and shortage of other components as well.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 12:25 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Toyota Honda Mercedes-Benz BMW Ford General Motors Volkswagen Jaguar Land Rover
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

New-gen Toyota Glanza bookings now open
New-gen Toyota Glanza bookings now open
2022 KTM RC390 listed on India website, launch imminent
2022 KTM RC390 listed on India website, launch imminent
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of ₹64.90 lakh
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV launched in India at price of 64.90 lakh
General Motors to test bi-directional charging for EVs, use them as backup power
General Motors to test bi-directional charging for EVs, use them as backup power
Maruti Dzire CNG vs Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura: Price, features, mileage compared
Maruti Dzire CNG vs Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura: Price, features, mileage compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city