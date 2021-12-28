2021 saw several big-ticket launches in the Indian PV segment.

Recap of reviews: Five cars that impressed us in 2021

4 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2021, 08:59 AM IST

While there were several significant car launches in 2021, some of the models stood out.

Share Via Read Full Story

The XUV700 looks bold and very stylish from almost every angle. Its cabin too has a premium feel all around and the vehicle has been loaded to the brim with features. But what makes the XUV700 stand out is that it also gets Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

At a starting tag ₹12.49 lakh (ex showroom), the pricing too is mighty attractive but do note that there are multiple variants on offer and some of the high-end features will only come with the top-of-the-line AX7 variant. But there's enough of choices too - five or seven-seat layout, petrol or diesel engine, manual or automatic transmission.

Audi Q5:

The Q5 deserves a mention in this list because it has been a power player in the luxury SUV segment for long before it had to be taken off Audi India's product list some two years ago due to the transition to BS 6 emission norms.

It is now back and ready to play its petrol heart out. Yes, there's no diesel but what you do get is a capable 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine. With 249 hp of power and 370 NM of torque, this mid-size luxury SUV can be quite sporty when you want it to be and thanks to the quattro all-wheel drive technology, no terrain is too big a challenge.

While Audi has also brought in a number of all electric models to India, it is the Q5 that was the most significant of all launches and hence, impressed us a fair bit.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class:

The latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class is referred to many as the world's best car. We sure has a whole lot of fun trying its many cutting-edge features.

Whether it is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch portrait-oriented OLED touchscreen, the twin screen entertainment units for the rear passengers, or the sheer fun of driving the flagship sedan, the S-Class has varying hues that surely makes it a compelling option for those who can afford it.

Notable mentions:

Skoda Kushaq: Smooth drive and a well-appointed cabin makes the Kushaq a worthy player in the mid-size SUV segment.

Volkswagen Taigun: Taigun may well be the most youthful of all Volkswagen models currently on offer in India. A mature drive credential backed by a solid safety feature list, it knows exactly where its strengths are at.

Hyundai i20 N Line: With sportier looks and a bit more performance capabilities, the i20 N Line is the first of many N Line models promised by the Koreans for India.

Tata Tigor EV: Tigor EV drives clean, literally. A good option for anyone looking at battery-powered mobility without breaking bank.

Mercedes A45 S AMG: A pocket rocket on four wheels, the Mercedes A45 S AMG is tailor made for sheer driving enthusiasm. A two-litre four-cylinder engine puts out a massive 421 bhp and 500 Nm of torque to make this the hottest of hot hatch anywhere.

MG Astor: Astor may be the petrol equivalent of the ZS EV but it also benefits from unique styling elements on the outside, a capable engine under the hood and a cabin that also comes with an AI Assistant.

Share Via