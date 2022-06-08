HT Auto
Porsche India launches used car service

Porsche becomes the first sportscar brand in India to launch its used car business.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2022, 12:29 PM
Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.

Porsche India on Wednesday introduced its pre-owned car service program Porsche Approved. At an event in Kochi, the German sportscar brand under the Volkswagen AG umbrella launched the program and delivered the first car to the customer. This marks the entry of the German brand into a segment where other luxury car manufacturers such as BMW and Audi have already entered. However, Porsche becomes the first sportscar brand in India to launch its pre-owned car service program.

The automaker claims the used car segment has huge potential to grow. Combined with that, the evolving customer aspirations and changing demographics towards younger buyers have opened a large space for the luxury car brands to explore, claims Porsche.

Porsche claims that its used cars will come through 111 checks, Porsche Approved warranty and other facilities as well. These checks include exterior, cabin and engine performance along with other mechanical aspects as well. Also, they come with Porsche genuine parts, claims the auto manufacturer.

The interested buyer can visit the automaker's website and choose their preferred used Porsche car. Also, Porsche claims that this service will be available across all its showrooms in the country.

 

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 12:29 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche luxury car sportscar used car pre-owned car Porsche 911 Porsche Cayenne Porsche Taycan Porsche Macan
