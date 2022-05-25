HT Auto
Porsche begins testing Mission R components with 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is serving as a test vehicle for the Mission R concept EV with the chassis of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport model.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 08:03 AM
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance will make its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from June 23 to June 26, 2022. (Porsche)
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance will make its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from June 23 to June 26, 2022.
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance will make its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from June 23 to June 26, 2022. (Porsche)
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance will make its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from June 23 to June 26, 2022.

Porsche has started testing the technology components of the all-electric Mission R concept car with the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 performance. Porsche introduced the fully electric competition car last year at the IAA Mobility in Munich. Porsche is testing the Mission R on national and international racetracks. The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is serving as a test vehicle and like the Mission R, the all-wheel-drive racer is utilising the chassis of the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport model. The entire electric motor along with battery technology has been taken from the IAA conceptual study.

Porsche informed that the entire setup during the testing churned power output of more than 1,000 PS and during a simulating racing, power of about 612 PS is available to the vehicle for 30 minutes. The premium sports carmaker added in terms of lap times and top speed, the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is offering performance at par with the current 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup. Similar to the all-electric Mission R concept, the fully-electric drive train of the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is also based on a permanently excited synchronous machine (PESM) on the front and rear axles.

(Also see | In pics : Check out Porsche's new electric Mission R concept car )

These provide the racing car with the ability of all-wheel-drive and it can generate a peak output of up to 1,088 PS. The direct oil cooling of the e-motors and battery pack developed by Porsche counteracts thermally induced derating. Bjorn Forster, GT4 ePerformance project manager said the integration of oil cooling has played a major role in the vehicle concept. “With experts in the fields of aerodynamics and thermodynamics as well as high-voltage and bodywork specialists, the development team created an architecture to tap the full potential of the battery cells for the first time, since there is no thermal derating. In this way, the power output in racing mode remains constant for half an hour, " added Forster. The EV can also attain full charging capacity from 5 to 80 per cent in about 15 minutes due to its 900-volt technology, state of charge battery.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance will make its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from June 23 to June 26, 2022. The all-electric concept car will take part in a 1.9-kilometre hill-climb event too.

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 08:03 AM IST
TAGS: 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance Porsche Porsche 718 Cayman 718 Cayman GT4
