Porsche AG sees good fortune in Taycan EV, says CEO

Luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche AG is registering high demand for its Taycan electric car. Such high demand has resulted in the waiting for the Taycan EV increased to six months.

At the ongoing IAA 2021 in Munich, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has said that the automaker has sold its annual production capacity of 20,000 units already, in between January and June. He also said that the auto company is witnessing huge demand from various markets.

China is the biggest car market in the world. It is also one of the biggest markets for electric cars and luxury cars. Chinese market plays a key role in the auto manufacturers' global sales growth strategy. Porsche CEO claimed that the company is receiving a huge number of bookings for the Taycan EV from China as well.

However, the worldwide chip crisis is impacting Porsche just like other car majors around the world. Porsche CEO has revealed that the entire Volkswagen Group is battling the chip shortage and getting more orders than it could meet.

Porsche Taycan is the first-ever all-electric car from the German luxury sportscar brand. The carmaker has recently introduced a host of updates to the Taycan EV and Taycan Cross Turismo. These changes come in terms of range, connectivity and colours as well.

The car has received Android Auto integration in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, Remote Park Assist etc. With the remote Park Assist, the driver can control the parking of the EV remotely from his or her smartphone.

Meanwhile, inspired by the positive consumer response to Taycan EV, Porsche is planning another smaller EV. This could share components Taycan.

Porsche aims to make it a fastback-styled electric sedan that will share Audi A4 E-Tron architecture. This car will be pitted against rivals such as BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3.