Porsche has grabbed many auto enthusiasts attention with its Taycan electric model. Now, the German high-performance luxury carmaker is reportedly working on a smaller Taycan EV.

A British publication reported that the carmaker is planning a new fastback-styled sedan that will be based on the Audi A4 E-Tron platform. It is expected to target the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3 as well.

Details about the possible baby Taycan remain scarce. But it could come christened as Cajun. Porsche trademarked the Cajun badge back in 2011. Once launched, this is going to be the third electric car from the German car brand after Taycan and Macan EV.

The baby Porsche Taycan is likely to use the platform, drivetrain and battery components with the upcoming Macan EV, the publication has reported. Porsche has previously worked with Audi for the development of Taycan and E-Tron GT among others. Currently, these two German brands that are part of Volkswagen AG, are working together for the Macan EV and Q6 E-Tron.

This experience of the electric car development will help Porsche for its third electric car.

The design of the third Porsche EV could be similar to the Taycan. However, the brand is still tight-lipped about the project. Speaking about the powertrain, it could come with a single motor rear-wheel drive system and there would be a dual-motor four-wheel-drive setup as well.

Meanwhile, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary probe into 2020-2021 Porsche Taycan models after receiving several complaints about a loss of power in these electric vehicles.