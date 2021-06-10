Tata Nexon SUV has hit a major production milestone today. The carmaker has rolled out the 2,00,000th Nexon SUV from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. It took Tata Motors around six months to manufacture 50,000 units of Nexon due to the restrictions imposed in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Otherwise, Nexon could have hit the landmark much earlier.

Tata Nexon had hit the milestone of 1,50,000 units back in November last year. It has been one of the best-sellers from Tata Motors over the past few years. In fact, the Nexon broke into the top 10 selling cars in India last month. The sub-compact SUV was sold to 6,439 customers and secured number four spot on the list. Earlier in March, Nexon sales had set a new record of 8,683 units in a month.