Home > Auto > Cars > Mercedes-Benz warns car owners of fire risk, recall not possible: Know why
The technical fault has affected a wide range of Mercedes-Benz cars, including some very popular models.
The technical fault has affected a wide range of Mercedes-Benz cars, including some very popular models.

Mercedes-Benz warns car owners of fire risk, recall not possible: Know why

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 11:01 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Around 800,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles have been reportedly affected due to the technical fault that could lead to fire incident. 

Mercedes-Benz has informed a large number of car owners about a potential fire risk due to a technical defect in its select vehicles. However, the German luxury carmaker also said that a recall to fix this issue is not possible at this moment as the parts required to solve the issue are not available.

Similar Cars

Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine

1332 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz C-class Cabriolet

1991 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 68.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)

Mercedes-benz Gls

2925 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.05 Cr*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)

Bmw 3 Series

1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)

Audi A4

1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also Read: Mercedes banks on experts from its F1 team for Tesla-fighting Vision EQXX)

While the automaker has not revealed the number of vehicles, German publication Bild claims that around 800,000 vehicles have been affected due to the problem. Also, it is not confirmed if the technical fault in certain Mercedes-Benz vehicles are limited to the German market or globally.

Mercedes-Benz has said that the issue has been traced to a possible leakage in the coolant pump that could heat up components and result in fire. Daimler has confirmed that the affected Mercedes-Benz cars due to this technical fault include certain GLE, GLS, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, E-Class Coupe, E-Class Convertible, GLC, CLS and G-Class models. These affected vehicles were produced between January 2017 and October 2021.

The automaker has further said that as soon as the required components will be available, it will issue a recall for the affected Mercedes-Benz cars to fix the issue. The recall for these affected vehicles is expected to commence as early as mid-January, as the report claims.

In a letter to the owner of the potentially affected vehicle owners, the auto manufacturer has said that in the meantime, the affected cars should be driven in a particularly prudent manner and usage should be reduced to the bare minimum. It also said that the owner of a vehicle affected by a recall should always contact the nearest Mercedes-Benz service partner immediately.

The delay in recall for these affected vehicles has been attributed to the global supply chain crisis that emerged due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • First Published Date : 05 Jan 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue