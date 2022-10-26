HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz To Quit Russia, Sell Its Assets

Mercedes-Benz to quit Russia, sell its assets

Mercedes-Benz has one manufacturing facility in Esipovo near Moscow where it produces E-class sedans and SUVs. The facility has around 1,000 employees.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2022, 15:59 PM
The Mercedes-Benz facility in Russia where the German auto giant manufactures E-Class sedans and SUVs.
The Mercedes-Benz facility in Russia where the German auto giant manufactures E-Class sedans and SUVs.
The Mercedes-Benz facility in Russia where the German auto giant manufactures E-Class sedans and SUVs.
The Mercedes-Benz facility in Russia where the German auto giant manufactures E-Class sedans and SUVs.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz is going to be the latest foreign auto brand to shut down its business in Russia amid the Ukraine war. On Wednesday, Mercedes said it would quit Russia and sell off its assets to a local investor. Mercedes is going to be the fourth major carmaker after Nissan, Renault and Toyota to quit Russian auto market. The German auto giant could stand to lose its assets worth over 2 billion euros, including its sole facility in Esipovo near Moscow.

Mercedes-Benz had suspended manufacturing in Russia in March this year. Its manufacturing facility in Esipovo near Moscow is used to manufacture E-class sedans and SUVs and has around 1,000 employees. According to reports, Mercedes-Benz has sold 9,558 units in Russia this year, between January and September. This is more than a 70 per cent drop in sales compared to Mercedes- performance in Russia in the previous year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹55 - 61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Mercedes-Benz Russia has confirmed that its shares in the local subsidiaries would be sold to Avtodom, a car dealer chain. The buyer plans to continue production of cars at the Mercedes facility northwest of Moscow. Natalia Koroleva, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Rus, issued a statement, saying, “The main priorities in agreeing the terms of the transaction were to maximise the fulfilment of obligations to clients from Russia both in terms of after-sales services and financial services, as well as preserving jobs of employees at the Russian divisions of the company."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Mercedes also had 15 per cent stake in Kamaz, a Russian truck manufacturing company. The German carmaker said its decision to quit Russia will not impact its stake and will be transferred to Daimler Truck later this year.

Earlier this month, Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor had announced its exit from Russia. The carmaker took a hit of nearly $687 million as it transferred its business to a state-owned entity for a token amount of one euro. French auto giant Renault too had to sell off its business earlier this year for just one rouble.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2022, 15:59 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Honda displayed XRE 300 rally and Titan CG flex fuel models in India.
Honda plans to launch its first flex-fuel motorcycle in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz to quit Russia, sell its assets
Mercedes-Benz to quit Russia, sell its assets
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
8 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India
8 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India
How to check your motorcycle's engine oil level
How to check your motorcycle's engine oil level
Neom, Saudi Arabia's $500 billion vertical city to have air taxis
Neom, Saudi Arabia's $500 billion vertical city to have air taxis

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city