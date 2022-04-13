2022 Mercedes C-Class to launch on May 10 with more luxury; bookings open
Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the 2022 C-Class in India come May 10. Underlining its luxury credentials that is touted to bring the C-Class closer to the E-Class and the top-of-the-line S-Class, Mercedes is betting on the updated sedan to find more takers than ever before and has opened bookings for existing Mercedes-Benz car owners till April 30.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class sits above the A-Class Limousine but under the enormously popular E-Class in the company's sedan portfolio. In recent times, it has fared quite well with the Germans underlining the popularity of both its sedans as well as SUVs.
The fifth-generation C-Class is likely to come loaded with a long list of tech and comfort highlights, and is likely to also have a stringer road presence courtesy increase in exterior dimensions. While the company hasn't yet divulged much detail about the incoming C-Class, expect it to offer a larger, horizontally-oriented main display screen, reworked dashboard layout complete with a fresh take on air vent design, better-cushioned seats all around as well as sleeker head light units on the outside and a new alloy design.
In recent times, the Mercedes C-Class has had to face some mammoth competition from its main rival - the BMW 3-Series. The launch of the 3 Series Gran Limousine took the sedan closer to its elder sibling, the 5 Series and this is something Mercedes would also be hoping to do with the latest C-Class, to take the ‘Baby S’ closer to its more expensive family members in the luxury sedan segment.