2022 Mercedes C-Class to launch on May 10 with more luxury; bookings open

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the 2022 C-Class in India come May 10. Underlining its luxury credentials that is touted to bring the C-Class closer to the E-Class and the top-of-the-line S-Class, Mercedes is betting on the updated sedan to find more takers than ever before and has opened bookings for existing Mercedes-Benz car owners till April 30.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class sits above the A-Class Limousine but under the enormously popular E-Class in the company's sedan portfolio. In recent times, it has fared quite well with the Germans underlining the popularity of both its sedans as well as SUVs.

Mercedes is promising a more luxurious appeal within the cabin of the new C-Class.

The fifth-generation C-Class is likely to come loaded with a long list of tech and comfort highlights, and is likely to also have a stringer road presence courtesy increase in exterior dimensions. While the company hasn't yet divulged much detail about the incoming C-Class, expect it to offer a larger, horizontally-oriented main display screen, reworked dashboard layout complete with a fresh take on air vent design, better-cushioned seats all around as well as sleeker head light units on the outside and a new alloy design.

In recent times, the Mercedes C-Class has had to face some mammoth competition from its main rival - the BMW 3-Series. The launch of the 3 Series Gran Limousine took the sedan closer to its elder sibling, the 5 Series and this is something Mercedes would also be hoping to do with the latest C-Class, to take the ‘Baby S’ closer to its more expensive family members in the luxury sedan segment.

