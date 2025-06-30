Mahindra Scorpio N completes 3 years: Why it remains a top SUV pick in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
It’s been three years since the Mahindra Scorpio N stormed into the Indian SUV market, and it hasn’t slowed down since. Launched in June 2022 as the successor to the original Scorpio, the SUV arrived at a time when Indian buyers were increasingly seeking rugged, feature-packed, yet relatively affordable utility vehicles.
Mahindra’s challenge was to deliver on the brand’s legacy of toughness while updating the SUV with contemporary tech, comfort, and refinement. The result? A ladder-frame SUV that looks brawny, drives confidently, and competes comfortably with monocoque crossovers in both urban and rural settings.
Over the years, the Scorpio N has earned a loyal following across metros and Tier-II cities alike. Whether used as a family car, highway cruiser or weekend adventure companion, the SUV has carved a niche for itself, often outpacing rivals in monthly sales charts. As the Scorpio N completes three years in the Indian market, here’s a look at the key reasons behind its continued popularity
The Scorpio N isn’t just bigger—it’s bolder. Built on a ladder‑frame chassis, it retains the tough, boxy silhouette legendary with the Scorpio family. That commanding stance—accentuated by a muscular grille, tall bonnet, and LED lighting—turns heads wherever it goes.
Under the hood, the Scorpio N offers both a 2.0‑litre mStallion petrol and a 2.2‑litre mHawk diesel engine, available with manual and automatic transmission options. It balances real-world performance with everyday drivability—whether on highways or hills.
Inside, the Scorpio N’s three-row layout offers generous space for families, with the higher variants getting features like dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, connected car tech, and a sunroof. The cabin feels contemporary yet rugged.
Equipped with 4XPLOR 4WD, terrain modes, a low-range transfer case, and mechanical locking differentials, the Scorpio N doesn’t just look the part—it performs off the beaten path. It's one of the few mainstream SUVs in India to blend tech with true off-road hardware.
The Scorpio N’s 5-star crash rating for adult occupant protection is a big draw for safety-conscious buyers. With features like six airbags, ESC, hill assist, and all-disc brakes, the SUV checks the right boxes on peace of mind.
