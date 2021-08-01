Magnite compact SUV helps Nissan India post 443% YoY growth in July

Nissan India on Sunday has announced that it sold 4,259 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in July 2021. This was the automaker's highest domestic monthly sales in the last three years, claims the Japanese company.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki sales | Toyota sales | Hyundai sales | Skoda sales | Tata sales | MG sales)

Nissan India has registered 443% sales growth last month compared to the same month in 2020. It sold 784 units in the domestic market in July 2020. Not only domestic sales but export numbers too increased for the Japanese car brand in July 2021. It shipped a total of 3,897 units last month, up 64% from July 2020 when it exported 2,375 units.

A majority of Nissan India's domestic sales was contributed by the Magnite compact SUV. The automaker claims that it has sold more than 20,000 units of the compact SUV since its launch. Not only the domestic market, but Nissan Magnite has boosted the automaker's export numbers as well. In recent times, Nissan India has started exporting the Magnite SUV to Nepal.

Speaking about the sales performance, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said that customer sentiments have improved with the opening of most of the markets.

"Nissan has achieved its highest sales in the last three years, we have increased the production of Nissan Magnite with the plants' third shift operations and are able to serve the pending bookings earlier," he also added.

Srivastava also added that the auto manufacturer is witnessing a shortage of semi-conductors and components. However, the company aims to reduce the waiting period for the consumers in an attempt to improve sales, especially for the Magnite compact SUV, as he also said.

Nissan Magnite comes in the segment that is most competitive with various products from different OEMs. The car gets a stylish design and available at aggressive pricing.