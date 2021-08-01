Maruti Suzuki continues recovery process at top, sells 1.36 lakh units in July

Maruti Suzuki has maintained its position at the top of the Indian car market and informed on Sunday that it had sold a little over 1.36 lakh units of its vehicles in the country in July. Another 21,224 units were exported in the same month.

Maruti informed it had sold around 1.33 lakh passenger vehicle units in the domestic market last month, up from 97,768 in July of 2020. The company notes that owing to Covid-19-related factors last year as well as at present, a year-on-year comparison may not paint an accurate picture. That said, the propulsion continues to come from Maruti Suzuki's dominance in the small car sub-segments.

The country's largest car maker sold 70,268 units from cars in its compact sub-segment which includes the likes of WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire. A total of 19,685 units of Alto and S-Presso were additionally sold last month.

Another key area of thrust is coming from the utility vehicle sub-segment which has the likes of Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, among others. The company sold 32,272 units last month.

Exports for the company are also noticeably up with 21,224 units sent to overseas markets last month, as against 6,757 in July of 2020.

The Indian automobile industry at large is now looking at getting back to some semblance of normalcy even if the previous highs of 2018 seem distant. A good monsoon, upcoming festive months and preference for personal mobility are likely to steer the industry towards fertile grounds even if the threat of a third Covid wave remains omnipresent.