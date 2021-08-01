Hyundai India sells over 48,000 units in July as Alcazar and Creta combine might

As such, Hyundai managed to up the sales figures last month from the 38,200 units sold in the same month of 2020.

Overall, Hyundai registered a 45.9% year-on-year growth between July of last year and last month and this is thanks to export numbers returning to some semblance of normalcy. The Korean car maker exported 12,207 units from its plant in Chennai last month, up from 3,100 in July of 2020. It is important to note here that whether domestic sales or export, a year-on-year comparison is only for reference as the Indian market conditions were and continue to be dictated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hyundai, however, is confident that the current recovery process is a good sign. "A positive growth momentum is clearly visible in the Passenger Vehicle Industry with the stabilization of macro-economic factors, good monsoons and increase in consumer shift towards personal mobility," said Tarun Garg, Director for Sales, Marketing and Service at Hyundai Motor India Limited.

Hyundai currently has as many as 11 products in its India garage. This includes Santro and Grand i10 on the one end and the likes of Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar and Tucson on the other. The company also continues to offer the Kona EV in the market