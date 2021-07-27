Hyundai Motor India Limited on Tuesday inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Gururgam and on the occasion, put up the much fancied Ioniq 5 on display here. With the Ioniq 5 was the Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell SUV as well but any move towards actually bringing these vehicles to the country may well depend on factors ranging from demand to government support.

Ioniq 5 has been launched in select markets, including the US.

Ioniq 5 EV has been generating a whole lot of interest in select markets where it has been launched. A rival to the Tesla Model 3, it has a 72.6kWh battery at its core and has a stated range of around 480 kms. More importantly, it is a strong statement of intent from Hyundai that it is ready to embrace electrification in a bigger way than ever before.

A Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at a charging point inside Hyundai's new corporate HQ in Gurugram.

So is HMIL also looking at driving in the Ioniq 5 to India? Company officials underlined that the Ioniq 5 units at its corporate headquarter was for display and that it is continuing to study the feasibility of bringing new battery-powered options here. SS Kim, MD and CEO at HMIL, also underlined the several factors that would be crucial to this end. "The EV movement is strong in the two and three-wheeled segments but will be more gradual in the four-wheeler segment. We are studying feasibility and much would depend on customer preference," he said, adding that affordability and charging infrastructure remain a key concern for buyers.

A Hyundai Nexo - which gets power from hydrogen fuel cells - is on display at the company's HQ in Gururgram.

Kim also added that government support could be pivotel in making electric cars more popular. "We need demand from the market. Support from government is vital with more subsidies for even the private customer."

At present, the options in electric passenger vehicle segment is quite limited in India even though the likes of Mercedes, Jaguar and Audi have driven in their battery-powered models. In contrast, there is a big thrust in the electric two-wheeler space with several players vying for attention and state EV policies bringing down prices to almost the same levels as petrol-powered options.

Hyundai currently offers Kona EV in the PV segment and the vehicle competes against MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon.