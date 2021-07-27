Hyundai Motor India Limited on Tuesday inaugurated its new and swanky corporate headquarter in Haryana's Gurugram. The ceremony was attended by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Hyundai underlined its new corporate office as a space that will usher in the next era of its mobility development in the country and it is perhaps why it also chose to display its Ioniq 5 electric vehicle here.

While there are no confirmed plans to launch the Ioniq 5 EV in India yet, Hyundai is projecting its state-of-the-art corporate HQ as the epicenter of its India operations. At an investment of over ₹1,000 crore, the facility has a total built up area of over 28 000 square meters and is complete with 50 kW solar roof top panels and as many as 14 charging points which would be used by employees. This includes three DC fast charging and 11 AC normal charging points.

The inauguration of the new HQ coincides with Hyundai completing 25 years of operations in India. "This new building stands as a symbol of Hyundai’s journey of togetherness with the people of India," said SS Kim, MD and CEO at HMIL. "With strong commitment towards people and environment, this headquarters will be a focal point of innovation and realise Hyundai Motor India’s vision of ‘Progress for the People, Prosperity for the Planet’".