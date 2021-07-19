With the Alcazar, Hyundai has been looking to attract new buyers as well as those opting to upgrade from Creta. The decision to persist with a diesel engine option at a time when many of Hyundai rivals are powering ahead on petrol alone may have also paid off because 63% of all bookings for Alcazar is for the 1.5-litre CRDi engine. This engine offers 114hp and has 250 Nm of torque. Like the 2.0-litre petrol engine that has been carried forward from Tucson, the diesel engine also gets both manual as well as automatic transmission options.

Complete price list of the just-launched Hyundai Alcazar.

Offered in three broad variants - Prestige, Platinum and Signature, Alcazar has a six and seven-seat layout. In the former, the middle row comes with Captain seats. Being a Hyundai, Alcazar is also packed with a plethora of features which range from wiresless phone charging, Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display, Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder, 64 Colors Ambient Lighting, Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology), among others.

In terms of dimensions, Alcazar has the longest wheelbase in its segment. It measures 4,500 mm in length with a wheelbase of 1,790 mm wide and 1,675 mm tall.

The Hyundai Alcazar has to compete with Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in the Indian car market and will also face heat from the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.