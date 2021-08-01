MG Motor retails 4,225 units in July, registers 100% sales growth

MG Motor India has reported over 100% increment in domestic sales in July as compared to same period last year. The car maker sold 4,225 units in last month and also recorded the highest ever bookings and retail sales of its only battery-powered ZS EV model.

The carmaker garnered 600 bookings for the ZS EV in July alone, its highest since launch in January of 2020. The company also launched a facelift version of the electric vehicle in February this year at a starting price of ₹20.99 lakh (ex showroom).

The company remains positive about further increase in demand of its vehicles gradually. "The Hector and ZS EV have further gained momentum during the month," said Rakesh Sidana, Director-Sales, MG Motor India. He also believes that the company should remain cautious of the potential threats that may be caused due to the looming third wave of the pandemic.

He further warned about the supply constraints due to severe global chip shortage. "The severe shortage of chips is expected to continue for some time and will lead to supply constraints," he said.

The company recently completed two years in the country and made a celebratory post-sales announcement that its customers can now purchase its MG Shield Protect Plan till up to one year from the date of purchase of their vehicle. It also announced that customers will now have the option of extending three-year product plan to five years at a 'nominal' amount.

MG Motor had made its India debut in 2019 with the Hector SUV. After which, the carmaker launched products like the ZS EV, Hector Plus and Gloster SUV here. Recently, MG Motor India won the second position in the Dealer Satisfaction Study conducted by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).