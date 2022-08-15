HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Joystick Driven Mercedes F200 Imagination From 1996 Spotted With Many Screens

Joystick-driven Mercedes F200 Imagination from 1996 spotted with many screens

The Mercedes F200 Imagination concept had side cameras instead of mirrors even nearly three decades ago.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 15:09 PM
Mercedes-Benz F200 Imagination.
Mercedes-Benz F200 Imagination.
Mercedes-Benz F200 Imagination.
Mercedes-Benz F200 Imagination.

Mercedes-Benz is known for its innovations and luxury cars, which come with advanced high-end technologies. A video has surfaced online showing how a 1996 Mercedes F200 Imagination concept car was way ahead of its time, which was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show. The car was made 26 years when the touchscreen infotainment system was simply an imagination. However, the concept car had these features. Also, surprisingly, Mercedes thought of introducing side cameras in the concept car instead of adding mirrors, even though it was nearly three decades ago.

(Also Read: Ola Electric working on India's quickest electric car, launch set for 2024)

What's more surprising is the joystick for driving. Tesla has garnered a lot of attention with its yoke in the Model S Plaid. But this Mercedes-Benz F200 Imagination concept had a joystick for manoeuvring the vehicle, which makes its cabin look like an aeroplane cockpit. One was mounted on the driver's door, while the other was in the centre console. The concept car was built as part of the F-Series of research vehicles.

The multiple digital displays on the dashboard were meant to show the car's outside through the camera it had instead of side view mirrors. Clearly, Mercedes-Benz never actually forgot this design idea while developing the current Hyperscreen.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The F200 Imagination had many more advanced technological bits. These include windows and knee airbags, bi-xenon headlamps, active body control, and voice recognition. Many of these goodies finally made into production cars.

The power source for the F200 was a mammoth V12 engine that is good to churn out 394 hp of peak power and 570 Nm of peak torque, channelled to the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 15:09 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes F200 luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the upcoming scooter, which appears to be new generation Activa.
Honda Activa new generation model teased, to launch soon
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform
Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform
Stoffel Vandoorne clinches Formula E, Mercedes tops constructors' standings
Stoffel Vandoorne clinches Formula E, Mercedes tops constructors' standings
Mahindra launches EV design studio in UK to develop cars for global markets
Mahindra launches EV design studio in UK to develop cars for global markets
Ola's first electric car will be 'premium', could cost up to ₹50 lakh
Ola's first electric car will be 'premium', could cost up to 50 lakh
Good news for F1 fans: Now get Max Verstappen's winning Red Bull RB16B replica
Good news for F1 fans: Now get Max Verstappen's winning Red Bull RB16B replica

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city