In pics: Porsche Vision 357 is a tribute to the brand's first-ever car
Porsche Vision 357 concept comes carrying significant resemblances with the 356, the automaker's first-ever model from 1948.
Porsche Vision 357 concept is the carmaker's tribute to the brand's first car 356.
Porsche Vision 357 concept bears several design elements from the original 356 but has a distinctive appearance as well.
Porsche Vision 357 concept delivers a futuristic sportscar vibe with retro styling.
Porsche Vision 357 concept is based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS platform and shares the same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine as well.
Porsche Vision 357 concept sports several body decals with exclusive colour that honours the car brand's rich legacy.
The car doesn't get conventional headlamps, but the special marking are there hinting at the light locations.
A dual-tone paint theme, swept back roof, aerodynamic and plated magnesium wheels, dual titanium exhaust, front and side splitter etc.
The mid-mounted engine onboard the vehicle produces same power as it does in the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.
