Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Lexus Rz 450e Electric Vehicle Unveiled

In pics: Lexus RZ 450e electric vehicle unveiled

With the introduction of Lexus RZ 450e EV, the company has taken a major step towards the goal of becoming a 100% electric brand globally by 2035.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 20 Apr 2022, 05:00 PM
1/7 Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e. The vehicle is based on the Japanese carmaker's e-TNGA platform that also underpins the 2023 Toyota BZ4X,
2/7 The Lexus RZ EV features a closed grille while its hood has been lowered and the air intake openings have been reduced. The alloy wheels can be opted from a choice between 18 to 20 inches.
3/7 The electric vehicle from Lexus gets a range of around 450 kms, thanks to a consumption of 18 kilowatts per hundred kms.
4/7 The Lexus RZ EV comes with a 71.4-kilowatt battery. It has two engines, one on each axle. The front axle produces 203 hp and the rear 108 hp. The sum of these two engines provides a combined power of 313 hp. In addition, the RZ will equip the latest driving safety systems with various cameras and sensors.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lexus Nx
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 17.8 kmpl
₹ 64.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹ 2.1 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 22.58 kmpl
₹ 56.55 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Lexus Ls
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 15.4 kmpl
₹ 1.91 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 58.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 59.22 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
5/7 The cabin of the Lexus RZ EV features a digital dashboard or the 14-inch central screen. The design of all the interior is minimalist and elegant, following the Lexus tradition.
6/7 Lexus RZ 450e SUV will come with a yoke steering wheel, similar to the one found on Tesla Model S Plaid or Model X. With electronically controlled steering, it can do all the manoeuvres with a turn of up to 150 degrees, all with four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive control.
7/7 The Lexus RZ 450e also gets Android Auto, Apple CarPlay or a new voice recognition system that responds to the command - Hey Lexus.
First Published Date: 20 Apr 2022, 04:56 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus RZ EV RZ 450e Lexus RZ 450e electric vehicles EVs EV electric car electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS