Hyundai Verna facelift, rival to Honda City and Skoda Slavia, may launch in 2023

Hyundai is likely to drive in the facelift version of the Verna sedan in India next year. The carmaker has been testing the sixth generation model in Korea as well as in India in recent times. This will be the first major update to the sedan after the facelift Verna was launched back in 2020. It currently rivals the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia. It will also go up against the upcoming sedan Volkswagen Virtus.

From the spy photos leaked on the internet, the sixth-generation Verna looks like the new sedan will have some influence from the its premium cousin Elantra. Hyundai is likely to make certain changes to the new Verna to incorporate the carmaker's latest Sensuous Sporty Design, which is used in Elantra and Sonata in the overseas market and models like the i20 hatchback in India.

The new Verna is likely to come with a wider grille with new set of slim LED headlights. Hyundai may add split headlight design to the new Verna. The spy photos also hint at a tapering roof line also seen in the new generation sedans like the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. The taillights are expected to be LED too with a wraparound design, similar to the new Elantra. The new generation Verna is also expected to be slightly bigger in size than the current model.

On the inside, expect the cabin to undergo several changes. The touchscreen infotainment screen is slated for an upgrade, which Hyundai may source from the upcoming Creta and Venue facelifts. It is likely to measure 10.25 inches. The sedan will also get other features like a digital driver display, a sunroof and ventilated seats.

Hyundai may offer the new generation Verna with both 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine options. Both engines will be equipped with mild-hybrid technology with automatic start/stop features. It is expected that Verna with mild-hybrid tech will offer more efficiency and help it compete with Maruti Ciaz and Honda City Hybrid.

