HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ferrari Purosangue Suv To Debut In Coming Months, Another Model Too In Pipeline

Ferrari Purosangue SUV to debut in coming months, another model too in pipeline

Ferrari Purosangue SUV is expected to compete with rivals like Lamborghini Urus.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2022, 05:58 PM
Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted testing ahead of global debut. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted testing ahead of global debut. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted testing ahead of global debut. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)
Ferrari Purosangue SUV spotted testing ahead of global debut. (Photo courtesy: newcarscoops.com)

Ferrari is all geared up to launch its first-ever luxury SUV Purosangue in the coming months, the Italian sports car manufacturer's CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Wednesday, reports Reuters. He also said that Ferrari would unveil two models in the coming months after the four cars were introduced last year.

(Also read: 2022 Mercedes C-Class to launch on May 10 with more luxury; bookings open)

“One is the much anticipated Purosangue, which I’m confident will exceed our customers’ expectations," he said. The second model's detail is yet to be revealed by the automaker.

Several luxury and sportscar manufacturers that never ventured into the SUV territory have been showing keen interest in making utility vehicles lately. Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and Maserati have already introduced their respective SUVs in the market. Ferrari is the latest car brand to join the bandwagon.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.76 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
6496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 5.2 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 4.02 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.5 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 1 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 to 90 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

Upon launch, Ferrari Purosangue SUV is expected to compete with rivals like Lamborghini Urus. Despite being an SUV, the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue is expected to come with a sports car-like performance. It could come with a compact footprint.

The upcoming high-performance SUV would arrive with an aerodynamic silhouette and strong rear shoulders. Also, this would arrive as taller and larger than any Ferrari model. Also, expect it to have a higher ground clearance increasing the practicality. Speaking about its powertrain, expect the car to come with a V12 engine under the hood of the top-spec variant of the Purosangue SUV. However, the automaker is yet to reveal any specific detail about its powertrain and specifications.

Ferrari is poised to make an exclusively limited number of Purosangue SUVs. Also, it is expected to help the Italian iconic car marquee to post record sales.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2022, 05:58 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari ferrari Purosangue luxury car sportscar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Tata Motors said that the design of the Concept Curvv EV is based on Sierra Concept earlier showcased at the Auto Expo in 2020.
Tata Concept Curvv electric SUV revealed, will sit above Nexon EV
Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Bookings for next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga opened. Check details
Variant and colour details on the new Ertiga MPV have been leaked online just ahead of the launch.
2022 Maruti Ertiga variants, colours leaked ahead of launch
Representational image of existing Hero Optima CX. 
2022 Hero Optima CX electric scooter to launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki says India's mandatory six airbags proposal will hurt sales
Maruti Suzuki says India's mandatory six airbags proposal will hurt sales
Ferrari Purosangue SUV to debut in coming months, another model too in pipeline
Ferrari Purosangue SUV to debut in coming months, another model too in pipeline
2022 Mercedes C-Class to launch on May 10 with more luxury; bookings open
2022 Mercedes C-Class to launch on May 10 with more luxury; bookings open
Land Rover to recall nearly 15,000 Range Rover SUVs to fix seatbelt issue
Land Rover to recall nearly 15,000 Range Rover SUVs to fix seatbelt issue
Global EV sales overtake hybrid cars for the first time in 2021: Report
Global EV sales overtake hybrid cars for the first time in 2021: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city