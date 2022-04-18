HT Auto
BMW i7 EV to offer 31-inch, 8K theater screen for rear-seat entertainment

BMW i7 EV will offer a panoramic sunroof with a drop-down 31-inch entertainment screen with support for various streaming apps.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 08:53 PM
This image showcased the 31-inch screen that the upcoming BMW i7 will offer to customers. (Courtesy: BMW Deutschland/Facebook)
BMW i7 is gearing up for its global unveil this week but even before the flagship electric sedan is showcased in all its glory, some of its stunning highlights have been revealed by the Germans in a bid to further build on the buzz. The BMW i7, rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQS, will boast of a panoramic entertainment screen for rear-seat passengers and this screen will support videos with up to 8K resolution. While the battle for one-upmanship in today's automotive world is as much about the tech on the inside as it is about the looks, performance and even range, the 31-inch screen on the BMW i7 is surely setting a higher benchmark still.

A teaser image of the mammoth entertainment screen was recently revealed with the BMW i7 confirmed to get a high-end rear-seat entertainment system. The image posted by BMW Deutschland also clearly shows support for platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, Red Bull, Tubi, Amazon Music. And although the speaker system inside the electric vehicle (EV) isn't known yet, expect it to also push the envelop in in-car entertainment to match up to the screen size and resolution support.

Some of the other highlights of the BMW i7 that have been confirmed is that the EV will get an illuminated front grille and daytime running lights signature, all cleverly incorporated to still allow the i7 to be typically BMW.

Rumours suggest that the BMW i7 may be powered by a motor that would help it to put out over 600 hp and boast of over 1,100 Nm of torque. Now while these figures are unconfirmed as yet, these still are mighty impressive numbers that could well take the challenge to the Mercedes camp. Not that the EQS is a shy player by any stretch of imagination. The EQS takes forward the much-acclaimed luxury quotient of the S-Class and marries it to electric technology. As such the impending battle between the EQS and the i7 is likely to be, well, massively electric. 

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 08:53 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW i7 i7 EV Electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EQS
