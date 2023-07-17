BMW clocks highest ever sales in India in the first 6 months of this year

HT Auto
BMW India has achieved a major milestone in sales, clocking its best-ever half-yearly result in 2023. The German auto giant has revealed on Monday that it has sold 5,867 units of luxury cars, including electric vehicles, between January and June this year. The carmaker, which also sells luxury motorcycles under BMW Motorrad brand, has sold 4,667 units during the same period. Its premium motorcycle sales saw a jump of more than 50 per cent.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM
BMW India has recorded its best-ever sales phase in the first six months of 2023 with more than 5,000 luxury cars sold across the country.
BMW said it has clocked a five per cent year-on-year increase in sales until June. BMW sells SUVs like X1, X3, X5 among others. It also offers wide range of coupe and sedans like 3 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series. The carmaker offers EVs like the iX1 and i4 in India. BMW also sells luxury cars under the brand MINI, which offers electric cars like Cooper SE.

BMW said the sales grew despite supply chain issues for the first four months this year. "The (luxury car) market is finally growing, which all of us expected, but for us, it is also driven by new models that have given us a lot of growth. The first four months of the year, supply was still not there and our new models were yet to arrive. So actually, the real representative of our growth would be to some degree, months of May and June," said, Vikram Pawah, President at BMW Group India, during an interview to news agency PTI.

BMW's SUV lineup contributes more than 50 per cent of its sales. The recently launched BMW X1 facelift SUV is its most popular model which contributes about 20 per cent of its overall sales. However, BMW sees more encouraging numbers in the EV segment where it has sold more than others during the same period. BMW said the i7, iX, i4 and MINI SE found more than 500 homes between January and June. "We are the absolute leaders in the premium electric vehicles segment because we have over 50 per cent market share," Pahwa added.

In premium motorcycle segment, the German auto giant's sales during this period was dominated by the G3 10R, G 310RR and G 310 GS. These motorcycles are all locally manufactured in India. The trio contributed nearly 90 per cent of BMW Motorrad's overall sales during this period.

Riding high on the first half of the year, BMW expects 2023 to be a record year for the German auto giant in India.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST

