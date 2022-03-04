Best CNG cars available in India under ₹10 lakh

In the wake of the sky-high petrol and diesel prices and rising tight regulations on conventional motor fuels, demands for alternative fuel options that are cleaner and cheaper at the same time are increasing. One such fuel is the CNG that is being used in several passenger cars in India with factory fitted cars.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have already introduced a host of passenger cars with factory-fitted CNG kits.

These cars are capable of running on both petrol and CNG, which increase their running range significantly and at the same time, the owners can choose from any of the fuel as per their convenience. These CNG cars are available across different price segments.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes as one of the bestselling CNG cars in India.

Here are the best cars that are available in India with factory-fit CNG kits.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the bestselling cars from the brand that has been holding the pole position in the Indian PV market for quite a long time. Under its Green Million strategy, Maruti Suzuki introduced the WagonR with a CNG kit. This enables the tallboy hatchback to run on both petrol and CNG.

The WagonR CNG is available in two trim options LXi and VXi. The CNG variant of the WagonR uses the cleaner fuel with the 1.0-litre petrol engine. It offers 34.05 km/kg mileage. The CNG variants of the WagonR are available between ₹6.34 lakh and ₹6.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tigor CNG is available in two different variants XZ and XZ+.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor is the only car in India that is available in petrol, CNG and electric powertrain options. The sub-compact sedan has been launched with a factory-fit CNG kit just a few weeks back along with Tiago CNG and it has received a pretty good response. Unlike the other CNG cars, Tigor CNG can start with CNG instead of starting with petrol and switching to greener fuel.

Tata Tigor CNG is available in three trim options - XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ Dual Tone. It comes priced at ₹7.69 lakh, 8.29 lakh and ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG kit works with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in the Tata Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG both.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with a peppy design.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 is a popular car and the new generation iteration of Grand i10. The car competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Celerio and WagonR. Along with petrol and diesel engines, the Hyundai Grand i10 hatchback is available in the CNG option as well, which enhances its appeal further.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is available in two trim options - Magna and Sportz. They come priced at ₹7.07 lakh and ₹7.60 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The CNG variant of the hatchback runs on the 1.2-litre petrol motor.

Hyundai Aura comes as a new generation iteration of Xcent.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura is the new generation iteration of the widely popular Hyundai Xcent, which has been discontinued for the personal buyer segment. The Aura comes with a revised design and a host of upmarket features that make it a tough competitor against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Hyundai Aura sedan is available in S trim option and comes priced at ₹7.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor and offers 28 km/kg mileage in CNG mode.

The new Celerio from Maruti Suzuki resembles the younger sibling Alto from the front angle.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

One of the bestselling cars of India, the Celerio is considered a practical and perfect driver's car. The hatchback is positioned against the rivals such as Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that comes clubbed with a factory-fit CNG kit.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available in VXi CNG option and it comes priced at ₹6.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback comes offering 35.6 km/kg mileage.

