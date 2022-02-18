Five factory-fitted CNG cars with petrol engine to consider 

CNG is cheaper and cleaner than petrol and diesel, while it offers better mileage as well.

CNG is considered significant cleaner fuel compared to petrol and diesel. CNG cars have been proven to emit 24 per cent lesser pollutants than their diesel counterparts. This is one of the reasons, why CNG is being introduced as an alternate fuel option by automakers.

CNG is also being promoted by the automakers and government because of its cheaper price and cost-effectiveness compared to petrol or diesel. CNG is currently priced at ₹56.01 per kg in Delhi, while petrol and diesel prices in the national capital are priced at ₹95.41 per litre and ₹86.67 a litre, respectively.

Besides the purchasing cost, CNG offers more mileage compared to petrol and diesel. While petrol or diesel-powered mid-sized passenger cars offer an average of 15 kmpl and 17 kmpl of mileage respectively, in the case of CNG, the average mileage becomes around 25-30 kmpl.

In India, the majority of the CNG cars are retrofitted from the aftermarket. However, some of the automakers in India currently offer factory-fitted CNG passenger cars. These include Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki.

Here are five factory-fitted CNG cars that you can consider while buying a new car.

Tata Tiago CNG gets a factory-fitted CNG kit that works with the 1.2-litre Revotron engine.

Tata Tiago

Tata Motors has launched a CNG variant of the Tiago hatchback in India a couple of weeks back. The Tata Tiago CNG comes with a petrol engine and a CNG tank as well. This can run on both fuels and as Tata Motors claims, it can start on CNG, unlike other models that need to be started in petrol mode and then needed to shift to CNG.

The Tiago CNG is the only hatchback that comes with a four-star GNCAP crash test rating. Availability of CNG kit in base, mid and top trim options enhances its appeal. It also comes with a host of features such as projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, auto AC, touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto AC and keyless entry.

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro is a cult nomenclature in the Indian auto market. The automaker made its debut in India with the original Santro and then discontinued it after successfully running for more than a decade. However, owing to the popularity and consumer Hyundai brought back the Santro in a new avatar, and this time it received a factory-fit CNG kit as well. It came replacing the Hyundai Eon and competes with rivals like Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

The new Santro is wider and taller than the Hyundai Grand i10 ensuring a spacious cabin. The 1.1-litre petrol engine along with the CNG kit makes it a good choice for the buyers who seek a practical road car without shelling out a hefty amount of money and cost-effective ownership experience. The new Santro comes with steering-mounted control buttons, a touchscreen infotainment system.

Hyundai Aura comes with a stylish and sporty look.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura is the successor of Hyundai Xcent and this subcompact sedan comes competing with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze. Along with a petrol motor, the Aura sedan gets a factory-fit CNG kit as well. This could be a perfect car for the buyers who seek the touch of upmarket vibe without shelling out a huge sum of money. It can be the choice of buyers who seek to drive a sedan and aims to upgrade from an entry-level hatchback.

Apart from a stylish and eye-catching exterior, Hyundai Aura also comes with an upmarket cabin. It looks sporty thanks to the red accents on seats, AC vents and inside the cabin. The features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system with multiple connectivity options.

The Celerio continues to offer a spirited drive with its peppy petrol engine that is available with a factory-fit CNG kit.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio remains one of the bestselling cars in the country for quite a long time. The small hatchback with a factory-fit CNG kit comes available at a starting price of ₹6.58 lakh (ex-showroom) and it competes with Tata Tiago CNG and Hyundai Santro CNG.

The Celerio comes with a compact body shell, making it practical for regular city commuting. The Celerio CNG carries all the equipment of the equivalent petrol VXi trim. It gets central locking, power windows, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and a split-folding rear seat. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Suzuki next-gen Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the bestselling MPV in the country and it competes with rivals such as Toyota Innova Crysta, Kia Carens, Renault Triber etc. Besides being sold with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga also offers a factory-fit CNG kit with this people mover, enhancing its practicality and appeal further.

The CNG variant of the MPV offers 26.08 km/kg mileage. It gets a spacious and comfortable cabin for seven occupants through its three-row seating arrangement. The MPV gets a tab-like central console-mounted touchscreen infotainment system. It gets a dashboard with a wooden finish, adjustable second-row AC, automatic climate control etc.

