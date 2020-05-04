After reinstating its production line at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory recently after a pause due the coronavirus pandemic, Lamborghini is all geared-up to introduce a new product on May 7th. The brand will be conducting a virtual launch.

Though no details of the new model have been revealed yet, save for the tag line that the upcoming car will “complete Lamborghini's model range". The company's current portfolio comprises the Aventador, Huracan and the Urus SUV. Most likely, the new car could either be another variant of the Huracan, or the first official update to the Urus.

The latter has been on-sale for almost three years now and it won't be a mistake to to guess that Lamborghini would want to extend Urus' line-up with a high-performance or a more rugged iteration. Also, it may be a production version of the ST-X racecar. At the same time, Huracan Evo Spyder RWD is also being missed from the line-up and this could be very well be the company's next launch.

On the flip side, a replacement model to the Aventador is still years away. Currently, the company sells the flagship in S and SVJ models and in future, a few more limited-run models such as J or the Miura Homage edition could be seen. Whatever the case may be, the Aventador is still years away from the end of its life-cycle.

Lamborghini has announced that last year was a majorly successful year for the company as it sold a total of 8,205 cars worldwide in the period of January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019. In comparison to the 2018 sales, the overall growth took a straight 43% jump in sales. Majority of the growth numbers were driven by the Urus SUV which accounted for 4,962 unit sales. (Read full details here)















