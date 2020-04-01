File photo (AFP)
Bizarre: Caught speeding, Lamborghini driver puts the blame on coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2020, 01:28 PM IST AFP

  • In a 60kmph zone, a man in Sydney was caught allegedly driving at 160 kmph.
  • He told cops he was rushing to get himself checked for coronavirus.
  • Australian cops are urging people feeling unwell to first contact their nearest medical service.

An Australian allegedly caught driving a Lamborghini at nearly twice the speed limit in Sydney claimed he was rushing to hospital to be tested for coronavirus, police said Wednesday.

The man was undergoing mandatory self-isolation after being pulled over for allegedly driving 160 kilometres (100 miles) per hour in a 90 km/h zone on Monday.

He was fined for speeding and had his licence suspended.

Police urged Australians who suspect they may have Covid-19 to call their nearest medical service first.

"Drivers shouldn't break the road rules under any circumstances," Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

"If you think you may have symptoms of Covid-19 and want to seek help from a doctor or hospital, call ahead of time to book an appointment.

"If you are experiencing a medical emergency, contact triple zero."

Police said the 35-year-old man had been tested for coronavirus and was now undergoing mandatory self-isolation.

It was unclear whether or not he had tested positive.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

