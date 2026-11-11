6 hybrid cars I would buy instead of a diesel SUV this festive season

Diesel SUVs have been the backbone of the Indian automotive market for a very long time. Along with great mileage, it offers sporty acceleration owing to the high torque output from diesel engines. However, the crackdown on diesel-powered vehicles by the government has left a gaping hole for those looking for a fuel-efficient car. Hybrids have been considered as the alternative to diesel in this aspect. Here are 5 hybrid cars I would buy instead of a diesel SUV this festive season:

1 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara EMI starting at just ₹14,100/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers a 1.5L naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 114 bhp and 141 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission. Additionally, the strong hybrid Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara offers an ARAI-certified mileage of approximately 27.97 kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of the strong hybrid Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is ₹16.68 lakh

2 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder EMI starting at just ₹14,800/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, owing to Maruti and Toyota’s partnership. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by the same 1.5L three-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor, producing a combined output of approximately 114 bhp and 141 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. In addition to that, the strong hybrid Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers an ARAI-certified mileage of approximately 27.97 kmpl. The starting ex-showroom price of the strong hybrid Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is ₹17.18 lakh.

3 Honda City e:HEV Honda City EMI starting at just ₹15,700/ month Check Eligibility The Honda City e:HEV is the only budget hybrid sedan currently being sold in India. The Honda City e:HEV is powered by a 1.5L three-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine producing a combined output of 124.28 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with an e-CVT transmission. Notably, the Honda City e:HEV delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.1 kmpl and boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.43 lakh.

4 Toyota Innova Hycross Toyota Innova Hycross EMI starting at just ₹24,700/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Innova Hycross is a hybrid MPV from the Japanese automaker. The Innova Hycross is powered by a TNGA fifth-generation, in-line four cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a nickel metal hydride battery, producing a combined power output of 183.7 hp. Additionally, the strong hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross is priced at ₹26.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Maruti Suzuki Invicto Maruti Suzuki Invicto EMI starting at just ₹32,800/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, owing to Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s partnership. The Invicto is powered by a TNGA fifth-generation, in-line four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a nickel-metal hydride battery producing a combined power output of 183.7 hp. Additionally, the strong hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is priced at ₹25.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

6 Renault Duster Renault Duster EMI starting at just ₹13,800/ month Check Eligibility French automaker Renault has introduced the Duster e-Tech 160, which gets a 1.8L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine paired with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, producing a combined output of 160 PS, while the electric traction motor delivers 208 Nm of torque. Power is channelled through a multimode automatic transmission, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 9.6 seconds. The battery is charged through regenerative braking and the petrol engine, eliminating the need for external charging. The setup is designed to offer electric assistance during everyday driving while retaining the convenience of a conventional petrol vehicle. The Renault Duster E-Tech 160 is priced at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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