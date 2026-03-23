5 SUVs I would trust for a solo 3,000km road trip across India

India, being a cost and value-conscious market, always keeps the reliability factor very high on the list of factors which lead a customer to buy a car. Here are 5 SUVs I would trust for a solo 3,000 km road trip across India:

Indian consumers have tilted the tide in favour of SUVs as the body type continues to dominate in the country. Having multiple sub-categories in the segment, buyers have a wide range of choices to make from existing categories, including micro SUVs, sub-4m SUVs, mid-size SUVs and full-size SUVs, among others.

For a 3,000km solo Indian road trip, reliability is paramount. Top trustworthy SUV choices include the Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, and the premium Skoda Kodiaq.

1 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Honda cars have been known for their reliability and trustworthiness since the company entered India. The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission. The Honda Elevate has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.59 lakh.

2 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Fortuner is a statement in itself, as the SUV has been one of the most popular SUVs in the country for well over a decade. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Toyota Fortuner boasts 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted locations. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.16 lakh.

3 Isuzu MU-X Engine 1,898 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Isuzu MU-X, while being heavily underrated in the Indian automotive market, is an extremely reliable SUV. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Isuzu MU-X gets 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to take it to the remotest of locations in India and still be worry-free. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.53 lakh.

4 Skoda Kodiaq Engine 1,984 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kodiaq is the flagship SUV from the Czech automaker. It is one of the most reliable SUVs in the price point and boasts AWD, allowing the car to wander off to pastures unknown. The Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹39.99 lakh.

5 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine 1,462 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been one of the most popular SUV models from the company in India. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5L naturally aspirated three-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. Both engines produce 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, respectively. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.76 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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