5 luxury SUVs I would buy for their seriously well-equipped base variants

Luxury SUVs have become increasingly feature-loaded over the years, but some manufacturers still reserve too many desirable features for the higher trims. These five models stand out because even their entry-level or lower variants already feel properly premium and well-equipped without immediately forcing buyers into the top-end versions.

1 BMW X3 Engine 1,995 cc Mileage 13.38-17.86 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The base-spec BMW X3 xDrive20 M Sport feels far from entry-level. Priced at ₹72.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes with BMW’s M Sport package as standard, alongside adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlamps, panoramic glass roof, Harman Kardon surround sound system, electrically adjustable front seats with memory, ventilated front seats, rear sunblinds, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The cabin also gets Veganza perforated upholstery, aluminium interior trim, M leather steering wheel, and connected tech features. Safety and driver assistance equipment includes Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Plus. Under the bonnet, BMW offers a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (188 bhp/310 Nm) paired with an automatic gearbox and AWD system.

2 Mercedes-Benz GLA Engine 1,332 cc Mileage 17.4-18.9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mercedes-Benz GLA 200, priced at ₹51.80 lakh (ex-showroom), is another SUV where the base variant comes heavily equipped. It gets a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch displays, 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable front seats with memory, ambient lighting, powered tailgate, auto-dimming mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, and keyless entry. Mercedes has also included safety features such as Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist, knee airbags, TPMS, and exit warning functionality. The GLA 200 uses a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (163 bhp/270 Nm) driving the front wheels. Even though it sits lower in Mercedes’ SUV hierarchy, the equipment list still feels properly premium.

3 Skoda Kodiaq Engine 1,984 cc Mileage 14.86 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Lounge variant of the Kodiaq, priced at ₹36.99 lakh (ex-showroom), remains one of the most feature-rich offerings at this price point. It gets three-zone climate control, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and a large 10.4-inch infotainment system with navigation and wireless connectivity. The SUV also scores well on practicality with flexible second-row adjustment, 40:20:40 split-folding seats, memory-enabled ORVMs, and multiple USB Type-C charging ports. Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (201 bhp/320 Nm), which continues to be among the stronger petrol options in this class.

4 Audi Q5 Engine 1,984 cc Mileage 13.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Audi Q5 Premium Plus 45, priced at ₹65.55 lakh (ex-showroom), brings a broad range of premium amenities. Buyers get a panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen 19-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory, three-zone climate control, and cruise control. The infotainment system includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, while the driver is treated to Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus. Safety equipment covers eight airbags, ESP, traction control, hill hold assist, TPMS, parking sensors, reverse camera, and Auto Hold functionality. The Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (261 bhp/370 Nm) paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

5 Lexus RX Engine 2,393 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 18.8 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Lexus RX 350h, priced at ₹89.99 lakh (ex-showroom), stands out with its comprehensive list of equipment. Buyers get 21-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, 14-inch infotainment system with navigation and wireless connectivity, 21-speaker Lexus audio system, ventilated seats for all rows, powered front seats with memory, ambient lighting, electric tailgate, wireless charger, and three-zone climate control. Safety equipment is equally extensive, including 10 airbags, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, TPMS, hill hold assist, and high beam assist. The hybrid SUV is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid setup (266 bhp/242 Nm), which gets mated to an e-CVT.

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