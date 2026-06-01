3 rugged 4x4 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from a sub-compact crossover

Moving from a sub-compact crossover to a proper four-wheel-drive SUV gives you more than just road presence. You get stronger mechanical prowess with better off-road hardware, higher ground clearance, and the confidence to tackle terrain that would leave most urban crossovers struggling. If I were making that jump, these are the three rugged 4x4 SUVs I would shortlist.

1 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 16.39-16.94 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Jimny remains one of the most accessible entry points into the 4x4 SUV space. It comes equipped with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro four-wheel-drive system and a low-range transfer case, giving it the hardware needed for serious off-road driving. Power comes from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (103 bhp and 134 Nm), paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. The SUV’s compact dimensions work to its advantage on narrow trails as well as tight urban spaces, while its 36-degree approach angle and 46-degree departure angle allow it to tackle obstacles that would challenge much larger vehicles. Despite its utilitarian nature, the Jimny offers modern features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto headlamps, and keyless start. Prices start from ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Mahindra Thar Engine 1,497 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Mahindra Thar is among the most recognisable rugged off-roaders on sale today and remains a natural upgrade for buyers looking to move beyond a city-focused crossover. Built on a ladder-frame chassis, the Thar combines rugged underpinnings with petrol and diesel engine options that deliver strong performance both on and off the road. Engine options include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol producing 150 hp and 320 Nm, and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with 130 hp and 300 Nm. Both can be had with a manual gearbox, while the petrol variants offer an automatic as well. Higher variants come equipped with a proper four-wheel-drive system,featuring a low-range transfer case with the ability to shift on the fly. The latest version also adds more technology and convenience features than before, making it easier to live with on a daily basis. Inside, buyers get a 10.25-inch infotainment system, Adventure Stats Gen II off-road display, rear camera, rear AC vents, a standard roll cage, and dedicated grab handles for easier ingress and egress. The Thar is currently priced from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most accessible ladder-frame 4x4 SUVs in the country.

3 Toyota Hilux Engine 2,755 cc Mileage 10-12 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details For buyers looking for maximum capability and road presence, the Toyota Hilux stands out as a compelling option. Built around a rugged ladder-frame platform, the pickup truck has earned a reputation for durability and reliability in demanding conditions. Under the hood sits a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine (201 bhp and up to 500 Nm), providing strong low-end torque for towing, highway cruising, and off-road driving. The Hilux features a proper four-wheel-drive setup with high- and low-range transfer modes, while an electronic differential lock and auto limited-slip differential further enhance traction on loose surfaces. The cabin does not miss out on creature comforts, offering a 7.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. The Hilux is priced from ₹28.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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