2026 Isuzu V-Cross launched at ₹25.5 lakh, gets 4x4 as standard

Japanese automaker Isuzu recently introduced the 2026 model year of its pickup, the V-Cross, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹25.50 lakh. Isuzu, however, has made a couple of changes to the V-Cross, including discontinuing 4x2 models. The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross has 4x4 as standard across variants. It will directly rival the Toyota in the Indian market.

The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross launches at ₹ 25.50 lakh, now featuring standard 4x4 across all variants. Updates include a 10.3-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, and a refined exterior with new 18-inch alloy wheels.

2026 Isuzu V-Cross: Exterior

The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross gets a revised front bumper design. In addition to that, the Isuzu V-Cross gets less cladding along with a black lip on the front bumper. Additionally, the LED projector headlamps and fog lamps on the lower part of the front bumper have been carried over from the outgoing model, while the skid plate has been done away with. Notably, the 2026 Isuzu V-Cross introduces a fresh set of 18-inch alloy wheels and a cleaner body profile that ditches the previous black wheel arches and side cladding.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Isuzu V-Cross 1898 cc 1898 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25.52 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jeep Compass 1956 cc 1956 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 17.73 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Safari 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Santa Fe 2026 2199.0 cc 2199.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 27 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Harrier EV 75 kWh 75 kWh 627 Km 627 Km ₹ 21.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Innova Hycross 1987 cc 1987 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 18.86 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2026 Isuzu V-Cross: Interior

Interestingly, it is the interior which witnesses the most significant changes, with the V-Cross being fitted with a 10.3-inch floating touchscreen, replacing the old 9-inch unit. In addition to that, the car further offers wireless smartphone integration for both Apple and Android users.

While the interior aesthetics have been simplified by removing certain contrast trim pieces, the technology within the car has been bolstered with a 360-degree camera, an 8-speaker audio setup, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMSP), among others. Moreover, the car boasts a safety suite of six airbags, stability and traction control, and hill descent assist, among others.

Also Read: Toyota recalls 969 Land Cruiser 300s in India over transmission-software concerns

2026 Isuzu V-Cross: Engine

The Isuzu V-Cross is still powered by a 1.9L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, which churns out 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox, with a shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive (4WD) system.

2026 Isuzu V-Cross: Variants and Colour Options

The 2026 Isuzu V-Cross is available across three variants, namely the 4WD MT Z, the 4WD MT Z Prestige, and the 4WD AT Z Prestige, as the pickup is available in seven exterior shades, including Silky White Pearl, Black Mica, Red Spinel Mica, Nautilus Blue, Splash White, Galena Grey and Silver Metallic.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: