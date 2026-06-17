2027 Chevrolet Silverado breaks cover with new V8 engines and a digital cockpit

Chevrolet has taken the wraps off the next-generation 2027 Silverado 1500, its most powerful Silverado yet. The updated full-size pickup will go on sale later this year and brings new 5.7-litre and 6.6-litre V8 engines, a revised trim structure and a more modern cabin. The Silverado is not sold in Indian markets, but it remains a well-known name among truck enthusiasts.

New powertrain range

The biggest change sits under the bonnet. Chevrolet says the new Silverado 1500 will continue with four powertrain choices, including two next-generation V8s, an enhanced 2.7-litre TurboMax with a 10-speed automatic, and the Duramax 3.0-litre turbo-diesel. The company also says the truck now offers the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in its class.

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According to Chevrolet, the new engines were developed for towing, durability and day-to-day use. Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet, said, “Silverado has earned truck customers’ trust over decades of hard work in the real world."

“With the Next-Generation 2027 Silverado 1500, we’re taking that legacy forward by building the most capable, refined and advanced Silverado lineup we’ve ever offered," he added.

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More trims, clearer choices

Chevrolet has also reshaped the line-up into seven trims. These include Work Truck, Custom, Silverado, High Country, Trail Boss, Custom Trail Boss and the ZR2. The lifted trims are a major part of the strategy, with the ZR2 positioned as the most off-road capable version ever offered. The ZR2 offers 35-inch mud-terrain tyres, front and rear e-lockers, Multimatic DSSV dampers and a 2-inch lift.

2027 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 tackles rugged terrain with a 2-inch lift, 35-inch tyres and upgraded off-road hardware.

Custom Trail Boss and Trail Boss get factory lift kits and large off-road tyres, while High Country focuses on premium features and design upgrades. The Work Truck continues as the fleet-oriented option, tuned for durability, serviceability and uptime.

Tech-focused cabin

Inside, every version gets a modern digital cockpit with a 16.3-inch centre display and a 12.2-inch driver information screen. Higher trims add an 11.5-inch passenger display, a head-up display and a rear camera mirror. Super Cruise with trailering support is also available.

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