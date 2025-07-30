2025 Renault Triber caught your attention? Here's what each variant has to offer

Renault India has launched the 2025 Triber facelift, cementing it as one of India’s most affordable MPVs. Priced at ₹6.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the new version is aimed directly at cost-conscious urban families looking for a blend of practicality, safety and space. Its small footprint means it is suitable for city driving and having its interior space configured for urban commuting and for extended driving even on high-speed highways. The facelift has introduced little changes, in terms of better connectivity, a more responsive infotainment interface and enhanced safety. The 2025 Triber is available in four trim levels, Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion, none of which drift into overly premium tiers.

Renault Triber: Authentic

The base variant, Authentic, keeps things simple but functional. It features projector headlamps for better visibility, body-coloured bumpers that blend neatly with the design, and 14-inch steel wheels with covers. Manually adjustable ORVMs and a choice of three exterior colours—Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, and Stealth Black—give buyers a few customisation options at the entry level.

Inside the cabin, the layout is minimalist yet practical. A digital LED instrument cluster and manual air conditioning come with basic readout and control, though convenience is enhanced by tilt-adjustable steering and remote central locking. Black fabric seat upholstery and a 12-volt front power socket are standard in the cabin. Power windows and an LED cabin lamp improve daily use. There's huge emphasis on flexibility—the second-row seats can slide, recline, fold, and tumble as the situation demands passenger or luggage room, and the third-row seats provide extra space.

Safety is where the new Triber takes a significant step. All variants, including Authentic, now come equipped with 21 safety features as standard. These include six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, tyre pressure monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, and follow-me-home headlamps—making it a well-rounded package in terms of occupant protection.

Renault Triber: Evolution

The Evolution trim is based on the Authentic trim but has a greater emphasis on infotainment and connectivity. It adds an 8-inch touchscreen system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone connection. The rearview camera adds visibility to parking, and four speakers enhance the in-cabin audio experience. Practical touches such as rear passengers' grab handles add to the usability in a family environment. These enhancements serve to make the Evolution grade more enticing to technology-oriented owners who desire key digital elements without adding greatly to the cost.

Renault Triber: Techno

As a slightly style-focused and practical variant, the Techno trim includes a number of visual and functional upgrades. Externally, it receives 15-inch larger steel wheels with caps, LED tail lights, bumper chrome inserts, and unique door decals. Roof rails with a capacity of 50 kg of loading add a hint of practicality, while power-folding ORVMs featuring built-in turn signals and blacked-out door handles create a more upmarket look.

Inside, the Techno trim sees upgrades like steering-mounted audio and phone controls, a cooled centre console for storing beverages, and an upper glove box for additional storage. The upholstery gets an upgrade to black and greige woven fabric, accompanied by chrome-finished AC controls, silver door handles, and a day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM). The backseat passengers have the advantage of added light, as well as a second-row 12-volt socket which enhances the functionality of the Techno variant, for families on the go.

Renault Triber: Emotion

At the top of the range, the Emotion variant packs in all the available features to deliver the most complete Triber experience. On the outside, it gets LED projector headlamps, daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, and auto-folding ORVMs. Dual-tone wheel covers and blacked-out B and C pillars elevate the overall styling.

The cabin of the Emotion trim has a 7-inch all-digital cluster that offers clear readouts. The infotainment system also accepts wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, removing the cables. Other comforts include a height-adjustable driver's seat, a cooled lower glovebox, and push-button start. The audio system is also boosted with two tweeters besides the regular speakers. Additional power sockets—specifically a 12-volt outlet for the third row—ensure all passengers stay connected and charged on longer journeys. It also gains convenience features like automatic wipers, a rear defogger, and cruise control, making it ideal for buyers who want maximum ease of use in everyday driving scenarios.

