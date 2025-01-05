Next-generation Renault Triber and Kiger in works, launch likely this year

Renault is planning a product offensive for the Indian market. The French auto giant that currently sells models like the Renault Kwid hatchback, Kiger sub-compact SUV and Triber MPV in India, is working on a host of products. The auto giant is working on the next-generation Renault Triber MPV and Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV, which will be launched in the second half of 2025. Also, the carmaker is working on the next-generation Renault Duster SUV, which will launch in 2026.

Next-generation Renault Kiger

The next-generation Renault Kiger SUV will come with a much-awaited update. It will come with a new front profile, redesigned lighting design as well new alloy wheel design also. Expect it to come carrying some design elements inspired Renalult Kardian SUV. Besides the design update, the new-generation Renault Kiger is likely to come with a host of new features as well. However, it is unlikely to come with mechanical upgrades. In that case, it will come with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Transmission choices would include a manual gearbox and an automatic unit available with both the engine options.

Next-generation Renault Triber

Just like its SUV sibling, the next-generation Renault Triber MPV too is expected to come with a host of design changes. While the basic silhouette of the MPV is expected to remain the same, it would get a plethora of fresh styling elements inside and outside. While Renault has not revealed the details, it could come borrowing inspiration from the Renault Espace MPV. Expect it to get a host of new features as well. The new generation Renault Triber would get an upgrade on the powertrain front as well, as the current model has been accused of being underpowered, especially with all three rows occupied.

Next-generation Renault Duster

One of the most awaited models from Renault is the next-generation Duster SUV, which was initially supposed to launch in India in 2025 but now the OEM has pushed it to 2026.

