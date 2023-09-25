Honda Cars delivers 200 Elevate SUVs in Chennai in a single day

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Cars India has achieved a significant milestone for its latest product, the Elevate SUV. It delivered a total of 200 units of the med-size SUV in Chennai in a single day at a mega event. The model is available at an introductory price ranging from ₹10,99,900 to ₹15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).