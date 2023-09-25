Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Cars delivers 200 Elevate SUVs in Chennai in a single day

Honda Cars India has achieved a significant milestone for its latest product, the Elevate SUV. It delivered a total of 200 units of the med-size SUV in Chennai in a single day at a mega event. The model is available at an introductory price ranging from 10,99,900 to 15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 25 Sep 2023, 15:25 PM
A total of 200 Honda Elevate SUVs were delivered at a mega event in Chennai in a single day.
First Published Date: 25 Sep 2023, 15:25 PM IST
