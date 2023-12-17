Honda Elevate sales touch 20,000 units since launch, more orders for CVT

Honda Cars India Ltd. has announced that the new Elevate SUV sales have crossed the 20,000 units milestone in 100 days since the launch. The all-new Honda Elevate arrived in showrooms in September this year commencing a new era for the Japanese automaker in the country. The strong response to the offering amidst established competition will help solidify its presence in the segment.

Honda said that the new Elevate accounted for over 50 per cent of total sales for the company in the last three months. It has also helped HCIL's sales grow by 11 per cent between September and November year-on-year. The company also revealed that the CVT automatic remains in higher demand on the SUV.

The Honda Elevate has been off to a good start in the highly competitive compact SUV segment

Speaking about the promising start for the Elevate, Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales - Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable success of the Honda Elevate, which has surpassed our expectations. The 20,000 sales milestone of Elevate in the first 100 days of launch is a proud moment for us and reflects the trust & preference of our valued customers, making us a notable contender in the industry. Furthermore, we have maximised the production of the Elevate to serve our waiting customers as early as possible and adjusted the variant mix to align with the market demand which is overwhelmingly high for CVT variants currently."

Designed with the concept of 'Urban Freestyler', the Honda Elevate boasts a bold and masculine design and is equipped with a powerful 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine paired with 6-speed MT and 7-speed CVT automatic transmissions.

The Honda Elevate competes in a highly crowded segment comprising the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and more. The competitive pricing has been a major selling point and so has the addition of essential features without going overboard. It's also a fairly spacious offering in the front and rear.

The Honda Elevate comes with ADAS, a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, electric sunroof and more. Prices for the Elevate start from ₹11 lakh, going up to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The introductory prices are valid till the end of December 2023. Honda India also exports the SUV to several markets internationally including Japan.

