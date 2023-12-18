Has Elevate SUV elevated Honda's fortunes in India?

Honda Elevate SUV was launched in India for the first time in September of 2023
In around 100 days since its launch, Honda has registered 20,000 cumulative sales of the model
Elevate is the first mid-size SUV from the carmaker in the market here and takes on some very strong rivals
The City and Amaze are the only other models from the brand here
Elevate is looking at making the most of the overall preference for SUV body type in the Indian car market
The car is available with only a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor but offers multiple transmission choices
Its clean but appealing exterior styling and comfortable cabin are its biggest highlights
Elevate has accounted for 50 per cent of all Honda sales in India in the past three months
The variant with CVT tech is more popular than the manual transmission version