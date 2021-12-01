Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price in Sultanpur starts from Rs. 50.00 Lakhs.
The on road price for Toyota Fortuner Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 54.53 Lakhs in Sultanpur.
The lowest price
Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price in Sultanpur starts from Rs. 50.00 Lakhs.
The on road price for Toyota Fortuner Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 54.53 Lakhs in Sultanpur.
The lowest price model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender and the most priced model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender.
Visit your nearest
Toyota Fortuner Legender dealers and showrooms in Sultanpur for best offers.
Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price breakup in Sultanpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Sultanpur, Audi Q3 which starts at Rs. 44.89 Lakhs in Sultanpur and Lexus UX starting at Rs. 40 Lakhs in Sultanpur.
Variants On-Road Price Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 50.00 Lakhs Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 54.53 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price