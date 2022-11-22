What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg in Thoothukudi? The Tata Tiago Nrg XT MT is priced on the road at Rs 7,99,683 in Thoothukudi.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Thoothukudi? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg XT MT in Thoothukudi is Rs 94,937.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Thoothukudi? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg XT MT in Thoothukudi is Rs 34,346.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago Nrg in Thoothukudi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Thoothukudi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,69,900, RTO - Rs. 94,937, Insurance - Rs. 34,346, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,99,683.

What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg Top Model? The top model of the Tata Tiago Nrg is the Tata 1.2L Petrol AMT, which costs Rs. 9,36,846 on the road in Thoothukudi.

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago Nrg? Tata Tiago Nrg's on-road price in Thoothukudi starts at Rs. 7,99,683 and rises to Rs. 9,36,846. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.