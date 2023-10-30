HT Auto
Tata Tiago NRG On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tiago NRG on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Tata Tiago NRG on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 7.98 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Tiago NRG 1.2L Petrol AMT₹ 7.98 Lakhs
Tata Tiago NRG Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
1.2L Petrol AMT
₹7.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,09,400
RTO
56,608
Insurance
31,288
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
7,97,796
EMI@17,148/mo
Tata Tiago NRG FAQs

The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 7,97,796 in Quaid E Milleth.
The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Quaid E Milleth is Rs 56,608.
The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Quaid E Milleth is Rs 31,288.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Quaid E Milleth: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 56,608, Insurance - Rs. 31,288, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,97,796.
The top model of the Tata Tiago Nrg is the Tata 1.2L Petrol AMT, which costs Rs. 7,97,796 on the road in Quaid E Milleth.
Tata Tiago Nrg's on-road price in Quaid E Milleth starts at Rs. 7,97,796 and rises to Rs. 7,97,796. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Tata Tiago Nrg in Quaid E Milleth will be Rs. 16,176. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

