Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Engine Type
1.2L Revotron Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Display
Touch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)