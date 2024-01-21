Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Write a Review
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] Specs

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] comes in twenty two petrol variant and twenty two diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Nexon [-] [2020-2023] measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm ...Read More

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
22.4
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
108 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
985.6
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent; closed profile Twist beam with Coil Spring and shock absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Height
1606
Ground Clearance
209
Length
3993
Width
1811
Wheelbase
2498
Bootspace
350
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
44
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] Alternatives

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Sonet Specs
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nexon Specs
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2023

Honda WR-V 2023

8 - 10 Lakhs
Check WR-V 2023 details
View similar Cars
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Punch Specs
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Brezza Specs
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV300 Specs

Tata News

Tata Motors has announced a 0.7 per cent price hike for all of its passenger vehicles, effective from 1st February 2024.
Tiago to Nexon EV: All Tata cars to be pricier this much from February 1
21 Jan 2024
Kia Sonet is tasked with challenging a long list of rivals in the sub-compact SUV segment. And Tata Nexon has always had a significant say in this segment.
2024 Kia Sonet vs Tata Nexon: Variant-wise prices compared
15 Jan 2024
Safety ratings have been playing a crucial role for cars in India to convince buyers in favour or against those models.
Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700: How 5-star GNCAP safety ratings boosted these Indian cars' sales performance
20 Dec 2023
Kia has unveiled the new Sonet facelift SUV with several updates, including some segment-first features. It will rival the likes of 2023 Tata Nexon SUV which was also overhauled massively in its latest iteration.
2024 Kia Sonet facelift vs Tata Nexon facelift: Which SUV should be your pick? Features, specs, engines compared
15 Dec 2023
The BYD Yuan UP electric compact SUV comes slightly smaller than the BYD Atto 3 and will be offered in 93 bhp and 172 bhp power output configurations.
BYD Yuan UP electric SUV makes a strong case for India, can challenge Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV
12 Dec 2023
View all
  News

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] Variants & Price List

Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] comes in 44 variants. Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 13.24 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XM
7.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XM (S)
8.37 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XMA
8.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XE Diesel
8.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ
8.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XMA (S)
8.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XM Diesel
9.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus
9.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XM (S) Diesel
9.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XMA Diesel
9.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Dual Tone
9.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZ Diesel
10.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus
10.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus (S)
10.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XMA (S) Diesel
10.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Dark Edition
10.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZ Plus Dual Tone (S)
10.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZA Plus Dual Tone
10.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus (O)
10.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZ Plus (O) Dual Tone
10.74 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZA Plus (S)
10.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZA Plus Dark Edition
11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus Diesel
11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus Dual Tone (S)
11.04 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZA Plus (O)
11.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus Diesel Dual Tone
11.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus (O) Dark Edition
11.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZA Plus (O) Dual Tone
11.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus Diesel (S)
11.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus Diesel
11.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Diesel Dark Edition
11.74 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus Diesel Dual Tone (S)
11.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus Diesel Dual Tone
11.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus (O) Dark Edition
11.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus (O) Diesel
11.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus (O) Diesel Dual Tone
12.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus Diesel (S)
12.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Diesel Dark Edition
12.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Diesel Dual Tone (S)
12.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus (O) Diesel
12.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition
12.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dual Tone
12.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition
13.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S

5.91 Cr
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Lexus LM

Lexus LM

1.2 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai Nexo

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details