Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] comes in twenty two petrol variant and twenty two diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Nexon [-] [2020-2023] measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. The ground clearance of Nexon [-] [2020-2023] is 209. A five-seat model, Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 7 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.24 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] comes in 44 variants. Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 13.24 Lakhs.
XE
₹7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XM
₹7.84 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XM (S)
₹8.37 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XMA
₹8.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XE Diesel
₹8.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ
₹8.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XMA (S)
₹8.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XM Diesel
₹9.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus
₹9.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XM (S) Diesel
₹9.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XMA Diesel
₹9.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Dual Tone
₹9.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZ Diesel
₹10.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus
₹10.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus (S)
₹10.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XMA (S) Diesel
₹10.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Dark Edition
₹10.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZ Plus Dual Tone (S)
₹10.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZA Plus Dual Tone
₹10.45 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus (O)
₹10.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZ Plus (O) Dual Tone
₹10.74 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZA Plus (S)
₹10.85 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZA Plus Dark Edition
₹11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus Diesel
₹11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus Dual Tone (S)
₹11.04 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZA Plus (O)
₹11.14 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus Diesel Dual Tone
₹11.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus (O) Dark Edition
₹11.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XZA Plus (O) Dual Tone
₹11.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus Diesel (S)
₹11.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus Diesel
₹11.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus Diesel Dark Edition
₹11.74 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus Diesel Dual Tone (S)
₹11.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus Diesel Dual Tone
₹11.8 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus (O) Dark Edition
₹11.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
XZ Plus (O) Diesel
₹11.9 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZ Plus (O) Diesel Dual Tone
₹12.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus Diesel (S)
₹12.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Diesel Dark Edition
₹12.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus Diesel Dual Tone (S)
₹12.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus (O) Diesel
₹12.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZ Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition
₹12.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dual Tone
₹12.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
XZA Plus (O) Diesel Dark Edition
₹13.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
