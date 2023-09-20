Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023] Images

Saved Articles

Tata News

Tata Motors launched the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV in India on September 14 at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon SUV diesel mileage revealed, offers more than Venue or Sonet
20 Sept 2023
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its competition with rivals like Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which electric SUV to choose
19 Sept 2023
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift is available in six different trim options: Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Which variant to pick
19 Sept 2023
The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its rivalry with competitors like MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and Hyundai Kona EV.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs MG ZS EV: Price and specification comparison
18 Sept 2023
The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift is available in variants like Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure, Pure (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S) and Fearless+ (S).
2023 Tata Nexon facelift: Variant-wise features explained
18 Sept 2023
Tata Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will launch the new 2023 Nexon facelift SUV in India on September 14. It will renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet among others.
Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?
6 Sept 2023
Tata Nexon EV Max has a battery that is around 30 per cent larger than the one inside Nexon EV. This is what primarily helps the newer EV have a claimed range of over 400 kms (ARAI certified, under test conditions).
Tata Nexon EV Max: Highway Drive Review
22 Jun 2023
Tata Motors has introduced Jet Edition models of its flagship SUVs Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari as part of its festive offering this year. This is the fourth special edition series of Tata SUVs after the Dark, Gold and Kaziranga Editions.
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
2 Sept 2022
