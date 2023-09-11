Tata Altroz on road price in Khargone starts from Rs. 6.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Altroz top variant goes up to Rs. 7.38 Lakhs in Khargone. Tata Altroz comes with a choice of 1199 cc Petrol engine Tata Altroz on road price in Khargone starts from Rs. 6.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Altroz top variant goes up to Rs. 7.38 Lakhs in Khargone. Tata Altroz comes with a choice of 1199 cc Petrol engine options. The lowest price model is Tata Altroz XE Petrol and the most priced model is Tata Altroz XM Petrol. The Tata Altroz on road price in Khargone for 1199.0 cc to 1497.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 6.66 - 7.38 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tata Altroz dealers and showrooms in Khargone for best offers. Tata Altroz on road price breakup in Khargone includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tata Altroz is mainly compared to Hyundai i20 which starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs in Khargone, Maruti Suzuki Ignis which starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs in Khargone and Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 starting at Rs. 6.5 Lakhs in Khargone. Variants On-Road Price Tata Altroz XE Petrol ₹ 6.66 Lakhs Tata Altroz XM Petrol ₹ 7.38 Lakhs