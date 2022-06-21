Tata Altroz On Road Price
Tata Altroz Price List, Specifications and Features
1199 cc | 85 bhp |
In Delhi, the on-road price of the Tata Altroz XE Petrol is Rs 683,836.
In Delhi, the RTO charges for the Tata Altroz XE Petrol will be Rs 63,490.
The Tata Altroz XE Petrol's insurance charges in Delhi are Rs 34,946.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Altroz base variant in Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 584,900, RTO - Rs. 63,490, Insurance - Rs. 34,946, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Altroz in Delhi is Rs. 683,836.
Top model of Tata Altroz is Tata Altroz XZ Plus Diesel and the on road price in Delhi is Rs. 1,112,182.
The top variant of the Tata Altroz costs Rs. 1,112,182 on the road. Tata Altroz is available in 28.0 variants, with the base model being Tata Altroz XE Petrol and the top variant being Tata Altroz XZ Plus Diesel, which costs Rs. 1,112,182.
Tata Altroz on-road price in Delhi starts at Rs. 683,836 and goes up to Rs. 1,112,182. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Tata Altroz in Delhi will be Rs. 10,658. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.
